Netizens call Rakhi Sawant 'sasti' and tacky Kylie Jenner after her video in red hair goes viral

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has yet again grabbed eyeballs, reason? A new video of hers on social media where she can be seen giving her opinion on the recent matter where Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh, and Farah Khan mocked the term ‘Hallelujah’ on their YouTube show later which they had to face repercussions of FIR. She stated how the three of them made fun of a sacred term related to Jesus and hurt her. However, it wasn't the views but her weird looking red-hair of the model-turned-actress-turned-drama queen that captured everyone's attention.

Rakhi, in the latest video, was seen apologizing on the behalf of the three women and said that she is not defending them because whatever they did was wrong. She also requested the Christian community that filed an FIR against the three, to withdraw it and forgive them. However, Netizens couldn't help but troll the hair color that made her look like a tacky Kylie Jenner. Her look was similar to Kylie's 2019 Halloween look where she got decked up as a mermaid having red hair. Have a look for yourself:

Her video was filled with comments like “Mathe ka sindoor beh ke pure baalo me lg gya h tere,” “Pagal ho gayi he bichari,” “You are such a drama queen,” “Aise q ho gyi ho tum pehle to acchi dikhti thi,” “Buddhi lag rhi tum to yr.”

For the unversed, Rakhi has been under scrutiny for a major reason this year and that was her marriage with an NRI named Ritesh. No one has yet seen any picture of him yet.

