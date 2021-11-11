Netizens are convinced Paul Rudd is 'undying vampire' as actor crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd is one of the most popular Hollywood actors. You know him as Mike Hannigan from American sitcom Friends or as the charming superhero Ant-Man from Marvel Cinematic Universe or as Josh from Clueless. The 52-year-old actor, who has been stealing hearts since the 1990s has been crowned People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021' and surprisingly he doesn’t appear to have aged a bit. Soon after the magazine announced his title, the internet went berserk. Netizens are convinced that Rudd is an 'undying vampire' who truly deserves the title.

"Seriously, I have always wanted to become a vampire. And if I have to choose my sire, please let it be Paul Rudd and no one else!" wrote a user on Twitter. Another said, "Who are we kidding, Paul Rudd is not the #SexiestManAlive. The man is a vampire, a day walker if you will, he hasn’t actually been alive for years."

"Naming Paul Rudd the sexiest man alive settles the age-old question of whether vampires are technically alive," quipped another one. A user also feels the title is unfair, because "he clearly is a vampire". "I disagree with Paul Rudd being named Sexiest Man Alive. He doesn't fit the criteria. He's not a man, he's a vampire. The man hasn't aged since Clueless which was released was released 26yrs ago..," the user wrote.

Rudd's Marvel co-star too reacted to the news with a hilarious comments. Mark Ruffalo said, "Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man Partying face I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."

The announcement was made during a comedy sketch on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. Rudd said he is going to "lean into it hard" and not try to be modest about being selected as Sexiest Man Alive. "But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friend," he added.

In the cover story of the magazine, Rudd joked that he has a fair understanding of how people will react to the news.

"I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me," the actor added.

He revealed that when he shared the news of him being selected for the title of Sexiest Man Alive, his wife Julie Yaeger was "stupefied".

"She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right. ' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?" the 52-year-old actor said.

Rudd said he hopes that his life will change after getting the title and he is looking forward to the day when he'll be invited to "some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan".

"And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that," he added.

Rudd joins fellow honourees that include John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.