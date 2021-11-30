Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma wedding: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors share FIRST pics from ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEIL BHATT, AISHWARYA SHARMA Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's wedding pics have taken the Internet by storm. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors tied the knot on Tuesday in a traditional ceremony that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Neil and Aishwarya shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media they don't look any less than a scene from a TV serial set. The couple complimented each other in matching attires and looked absolutely adorable.

Aishwarya chose a beautiful traditional red bridal lehenga with golden work on it. Adding more layers to it, the actress wore a contrasting white dupatta to complete her look. to make her bridal look more impressive, she opted for heavy traditional jewellery with layered neck pieces and statement head ornaments. Groom Neil looked handsome. Complementing the bride, he wore a white sherwani with dhoti. to match with the bride's outfit, he wrapped a red dupatta around him and wore a matching pagdi. The couple has shared the pictures on Instagram.

"From 1 to 2. From “ME” to “WE”. From “YOURS” and “MINE” to “OURS”. We achieved TOGETHERNESS," the couple wrote sharing the same pictures on their respective social media accounts. Take a look:

Ahead of their wedding, the couple also shared an adorable pre-wedding video.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is one of the most popular shows on television. This serial brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt).

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' airs on Star Plus.