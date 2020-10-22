Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR/ROHANPREET #NehuPreet Wedding: Here's how Rohanpreet Singh proposed Neha Kakkar for marriage

Popular singer Neha Kakkar is finally getting married to the love of her life Rohanpreet Singh. The last time her personal life was in the limelight was the time when she broke up with actor Himansh Kohli. Well, the rumours of her wedding started doing rounds when she along with Rohanpreet started sharing posts on social media with the hashtag #NehuDaVyah. However, later it came to light that it was their song that they were talking about which released yesterday. However, a few days back the 'Kaal Chashmah' singer shared a video from the day when her beau made her meet his parents. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture revealing the story behind how Rohanpreet proposed her.

The 'Chhota Packet Bada Dhamaka' of the industry alongside the adorable photo wrote, "The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You." Meanwhile, Rohanpreet wrote, "Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from The day I met You my connection with my Smile has become more stronger! Jis din hamara Roka hua, Uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera Sabse Haseen Khwaab Sach hogya Aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek momment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho.. Touchwood! Sanu kade kise di v nazar na lage I promise i will take all of your pain nd in return i will give you all the happiness of this world Waheguru ji sukh rakhan Mata Rani sukh rakhein."

The man also shared their Roka video and wrote, "My Nehu says: #NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

Meanwhile, Neha also shared a boomerang on her Instagram story showing the Kakkar family in a flight and wrote, "Chaloooo #NehuPreet Ki Wedding!"

It is being said that the couple will register their marriage at the court today and the ceremony will take place on October 24th followed by a reception in Punjab. Speaking about their new song 'Nehu Da Vyah' it got released yesterday and within a day of its release, it clocked over 2.78 million views.

