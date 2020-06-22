Neha Kakkar takes social media break: Singer hopes for a better world with no hatred, nepotism or suicides

In hope for a better world where there is "no nepotism, suicides, murders, hatred or bad people", Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has decided to take some break from social media. The Aankh Marey singer announced her decision on Instagram and wrote, "I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long, long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me." Neha Kakkar is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram with 39.6 million followers.
Explaining the reason behind opting for social media detox, the 32-year-old singer said, "Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people. Not hatred, nepotism, jealousy, bossy people, hitlers, murders, suicides, bad people. Good night! Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! Just going away for a couple of days."
I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys ♥️🤗 . Specially My #NeHearts ♥️🙌🏼 . . . . . #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarQuotes
Celebrities and social media detox
Before Neha Kakkar, actress Sonakshi Sinha deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. "The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," read Sonakshi's farewell tweet, a screenshot of which she posted on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter," she said.
Soon after her Twitter exit, memes and trolls followed suit. However, the actress seems in no mood to stay quiet and, gave a befitting reply to the haters."Some people are celebrating like they won something... I'm happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha, I've cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. I've taken away your power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. I've taken away that access you had to me, that I had given you so trustingly. So, there's only one winner here. Me", the Dabangg actress wrote on Instagram.
How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity 😂 Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me. Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always ❤️