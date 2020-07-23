Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYAN Neha Kakkar sings praise for Aditya Narayan for the promo of Indian idol 12

All the aspiring singers who are keen on making a name for themselves in the music industry get ready for the auditions as India’s favorite singing reality Indian idol is coming back with its new season. The Ghar Se Manch Tak ka Safar will be easily accessible on the SonyLIV app, all the participant needs to upload their singing video on the app from 25th July onwards.

This time also the judging panel would have popular singer Neha Kakkar, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and all-rounder Himesh Reshammiya. The first promo of Indian Idol was released recently which featured Aditya Narayan who would be hosting this season of Indian Idol as well. Not only that its the first time a host has presented the first look of Indian idol and has sung for it.



Neha Kakkar found the first promo of Indian idol extremely appealing and could not stop appreciating Aditya Narayan on how good he was in the promo. She found Aditya’s energy vivacious and felt that anyone who would watch the promo will not be able to get the tune off their head.

Neha expressing her excitement towards the promo said “I loved the first promo of Indian Idol 12 and found it quite catchy. This promo will make everyone smile and the song is such that you cannot stop humming it. I am sure this promo would attract more and more aspiring singers to upload their best singing performance on Sony Liv app from 25th July onwards. Indian Idol has given many aspiring singers a platform to showcase their talent including me and will continue to do so. I am excited to see some extraordinary talent and wish all the participants good luck."

Auditions of Indian Idol 12 will be being from 25th July on Sony LIV app.

