Neha Kakkar reacts to Falguni Pathak's criticism, social media trolling on Maine Payal Hai remake

Neha Kakkar is currently receiving flak on social media for remaking dandiya queen Falguni Pathak's popular song Maine Payal Hai. Falguni has also been targeting Neha for remaking her 1999 released track and said that she wished she could take legal action against her. Now, Neha, in a series of Instagram posts, has given back to all those trolling her for the song O Sajna, which was released on September 19. The music video features Neha, Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma, with music from Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics from Jaani.

Neha Kakkar reacts to criticism over Maine Payal Hai remake

Neha shared a social media post in which she detailed her achievements in the music industry and said those trolling her could do it and it would not bring her down in any way. She wrote in her Instagram stories, "Those unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare. Please keep commenting. I won't delete them. Cause I know that everyone knows who Neha Kakkar is (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKARNeha Kakkar reacts to social media trolling over new song

She continued, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things, abusing me makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I am too blessed to have bad days. The God's child is always happy cause God Himself/Herself is keeping me happy (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKARNeha Kakkar remade Falguni Pathak's 1999 song Maine Payal Hai

Neha also shared another post detailing how she felt today.

Falguni Pathak says she wants to sue Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's latest song O Sajna is a remake of the 1999 song Maine Payal hai from Falguni Pathak. The latter said that she wished to sue Neha.

Falguni also shared that she wasn't approached by the makers of O Sajna, Neha's version of the song. According to Pinkvilla, Falguni re-shared a story by her fan that asked her to sue Neha. Asked if she is planning on taking the legal route, Falguni said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me." When further asked if the makers or neha tried to reach out to her after seeing her Instagram stories, Falguni said, "No."

