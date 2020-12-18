Neha Kakkar flaunts baby bump in new post with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Their airport pics go viral

Image Source : INSTA/NEHAKAKKAR, YOGENSHAH Neha Kakkar flaunts baby bump in new post with husband Rohanpreet Singh

Bollywood's most successful singer at the moment, Neha Kakkar never fails to leave her fans surprised. After making them dreamy with her wedding photos and videos, the singer dropped another bomb that she is pregnant. On Friday, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture with her husband Rohanpreet. While fans are now used to her lovestruck photos with Rohan but what grabbed the eyeballs was her baby bump. Neha flaunted her pregnant belly in the picture and wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

While Neha Kakkar did not mention that she is actually pregnant, her baby bump is hard to miss. Commenting on her post, beau Rohanpreet Singh said, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu." The Instagram photo is too cute for words. As soon as Neha shared the post, her fans flooded it with wishes and congratulations.

TV actors like Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali, Harshdeep Kaur, Elli Avram, Karishma Tanna and others also dropped congratulations in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, "This cutest couple are about to be the cutest parents! Congrats you two!"

Soon after her viral pregnancy post, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got papped at the airport. While Neha looked gorgeous in a bright pink tracksuit, Rohan kept it casual and cool. Check out their viral photos here-

On Thursday, Neha Kakkar shared a behind the scenes video from her reality show Indian Idol 12 that features not just her but also the co-judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. In the same, they three of them can be seen for a video. During the same, Neha gets hurt as Reshammiya’s elbow accidentally hits her arm leaving her in pain. Soon she starts laughing and ignores the incident and even called it it the ‘funniest yet cutest’ video.

Sharing the blooper video on her Instagram handle, Neha wrote alongside, "This has to be The Funniest yet The Cutest Video of Ours!!!!" Have a look:

Neha is Instagram's most followed singer in India, and she feels lucky to have such a huge virtual family. "I think I'm lucky, but along with that, it's also my headwork and talent that's led me to 50 million followers. Both Instagram and Facebook are my favourites and whenever new features have been launched, I've tried them and rocked them," she shared.