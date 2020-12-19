Neha Kakkar is NOT pregnant, announces new song with husband Rohanpreet Singh

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar is NOT pregnant

Singer Neha Kakkar broke the internet on Friday after she shared a picture with husband Rohanpreet Singh flaunting her baby bump. Fans were quick enough to guess that she is annoucing her pregnancy. However, many were confused since the duo got married just two months ago. Now, Neha Kakkar has finally cleared the air and announcd that the picture is from her new song with Rohanpreet. Taking to Instagram, she shared the same picture and revealed that it is their new song titled 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.'

Neha Kakkar announced that the song Khyaal rakhya Kar will be out on 22nd December. Check out the post here-

On Friday, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture with her husband Rohanpreet. While fans are now used to her lovestruck photos with Rohan but what grabbed the eyeballs was her baby bump. Neha flaunted her pregnant belly in the picture and wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

While Neha Kakkar did not mention that she is actually pregnant, her baby bump is hard to miss. Commenting on her post, beau Rohanpreet Singh said, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu." The Instagram photo is too cute for words. As soon as Neha shared the post, her fans flooded it with wishes and congratulations.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and mehndi ceremonies.