Neha Kakkar is all love for Aditya Narayan's pic with Sonu Kakkar from Indian Idol 12 sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR,ADITYA NARAYAN Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar and Aditya Narayan

Singer and anchor Aditya Narayan treated his fans with some BTS (behind-the scenes) pic from Indian Idol 12. He took to social media on Tuesday and shared a picture with singer Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's elder sister from the sets of the singing reality show. The two look adorable as they pose for the camera with wide smiles. In the pic, while Aditya looks dapper in a burgundy suit, Sonu looks stunning in a shimmery dark green outfit.

"Stoked to have @sonukakkarofficial as a judge on #IndianIdol. A great artist & remarkable human," Aditya wrote in the Instagram caption. Thanking him for the compliment, Sonu commented on the post writing: "I am honoured Adi. Loads of love and hugs."

Her sister Neha too reacted to the picture. She wrote: "That's such a beautiful picture!" Take a look:

For the unversed, Sonu has been seen as a judge in the recent episodes of "Indian Idol 12". She had been replaced with her younger sister Neha Kakkar for some time. While the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan, the other judges on the show are Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.

Sonu Kakkar, who is known for her popular songs "Babuji zara dheere chalo" ("Dum"), "Aali rey saali rey" ("No One Killed Jessica"), "London Thumkda" ("Queen") and others has previously been a judge on "Sa Re Ga Ma Punjabi".

Meanwhile, the upcoming weekend episode of Indian Idol 12 will see the presence of Bollywood industry’s Shotgun - Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha for the 'Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha Special' episode. The contestants will be seen crooning to some of his superhit songs. The show premeres on Saturday and Sunday on Sony TV.

--with inputs from IANS