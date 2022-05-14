Saturday, May 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh robbed off valuables from hotel room in Mandi

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh robbed off valuables from hotel room in Mandi

Rohanpreet Singh has been robbed off his i-phone, personal belongings, smartwatch, and a diamond ring from a Mandi hotel.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2022 23:02 IST
rohanpreet singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHANPREETSINGH

Rohanpreet Singh has been robbed while staying in a hotel

As per reports, Neha Kakkar’s husband and Punjabi musician and singer Rohanpreet Singh’s personal belongings including a diamond ring and cash were stolen at a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, said a police official on Saturday. Neha's husband was staying at the hotel at Mandi, when his diamond ring, iPhone, and other expensive belongings were reportedly stolen.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Arjun Kapoor: Celebs who have tested COVID-19 positive twice

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.” 

Police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

On the work front, Rohanpreet has recently released hi song La La La with Neha. 

(With ANI inputs)

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News