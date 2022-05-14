Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh robbed off valuables from hotel room in Mandi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHANPREETSINGH Rohanpreet Singh has been robbed while staying in a hotel

As per reports, Neha Kakkar’s husband and Punjabi musician and singer Rohanpreet Singh’s personal belongings including a diamond ring and cash were stolen at a hotel in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, said a police official on Saturday. Neha's husband was staying at the hotel at Mandi, when his diamond ring, iPhone, and other expensive belongings were reportedly stolen.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.”

Police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

On the work front, Rohanpreet has recently released hi song La La La with Neha.

(With ANI inputs)