Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to needy musician in Indian Idol 11

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for "Indian Idol" season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh. One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team.

His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

Her fellow judge Himesh Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: "You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don't have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also judges "Indian Idol" along with Neha and Himesh.

Over the years, Indian Idol has become a cult show. It's enjoyed by viewers across all age groups, and the latest edition has also made a smashing entry in Top 5 most watched shows on television.

