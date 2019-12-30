Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to needy musician in Indian Idol 11

The musician's life story made Neha Kakkar emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2019 23:27 IST
Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to Indian Idol contestant Sunny
Image Source : TWITTER

Neha Kakkar gives Rs 2 lakh to Indian Idol contestant Sunny Hindustani

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for "Indian Idol" season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh. One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team.

His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

Her fellow judge Himesh Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: "You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don't have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also judges "Indian Idol" along with Neha and Himesh.

Over the years, Indian Idol has become a cult show. It's enjoyed by viewers across all age groups, and the latest edition has also made a smashing entry in Top 5 most watched shows on television.

(With IANS Inputs)

