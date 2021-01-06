Neha Kakkar breaks down after husband Rohanpreet Singh says she 'wrote my destiny.’ Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA KAKKAR Neha Kakkar was in tears after Rohanpreet Singh says, ‘Nehu wrote my destiny’

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has been ruling the headlines lately for her latest song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar'. Recently, the duo made a joint appearance on Indian Idol 12, where they fascinated the audience with their fairytale love story. The couple tied the knot in October last year, as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

In an IGTV video shared by Neha on Instagram, Rohanpreet recalls meeting her for the first time and how his life changed afterward. “I was in Chandigarh, one day I was tying my turban when I got a call from her (Neha's) management (Suddenly mujhe ek call aayi, inke (Neha) management se aai),” he started to narrate the incident in Hindi.

“They asked if I wanted to participate as a co-artiste in her new song. I said ‘do you have to ask! (Bhai ye puchne ki baat hai?)’”

Rohanpreet continued, “I remember entering the room and Nehu was sitting there, and she turned around to see me. That was a life changing moment of me.”

Praising Neha's presence in his life, Rohan said "jiske bhi sath hoti hain Nehu, Bhagwaan unki bahot jaldi sun leta hai." He further said that Neha has a positive effect on the people around her. At this, Himesh gave the couple a standing ovation.

“I tell her that she is God’s favourite child. Although, she wrote that song (Nehu Ka Vyah), but she also wrote my destiny. My friends and my family always used to ask if I’d ever appear on a big platform such as this (TV reality shows) like a guest and look at me now mom, because of your daughter-in-law, Nehu, I’m finally here, touchwood.” Listening this Neha has her tears rolling down.

He added, "I get so much love and respect from the people around me because of Neha, Thank you so much." Rohanpreet concluded his speech by thanking Neha and said "I Love You."

Replying to this, singer Vishal Dadlani said, "Neha ka kya hai, voh Sitara hai, lekin aap bhi koi chand se kum nahi ho."

Dropping the video, Neha wrote, "He Made me Cry ....Lucky Me , God bless you @rohanpreetsingh, There’s No one like You! Best Life Partner! #NehuPreet, Thank You Team @thecontentteamofficial @sonytvofficial and @fremantleindia."

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar, tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh, on October 24,2020. The couple left everyone awestruck after they traditionally took wedding vows as per the Sikh wedding ceremony 'Anand Karaj'. The wedding took place in Delhi in the presence of family members.