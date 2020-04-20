Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi takes 'Who's most likely to' challenge. Know who's more jealous and will likely cheat

The lockdown in the country because of the novel coronavirus has made the celebrities take up exciting challenges and tasks on social media. And the recent one which is gaining popularity is the 'Who's most likely to' challenge that happens to check the compatibility between the couples. A few days back it was Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap who initiated the game and spilled beans about each other and taking a cue from them is another celebrity couple Roadies Revolution gang leader and actress Neha Dhupia and husband and actor Angad Bedi. The two hopped on the trend and answered the questions by pointing at who does the act with their eyes closed. However, what caught everyone's attention was Neha's reaction to the question about who's most likely to cheat.

In the video, they shared on social media, both of them can be seen pointing their fingers to the one who's most likely to forget an anniversary, get more jealous, is more argumentative, cooks better and is most likely to cheat. Neha shared the same on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Post and twinning Inspired by @ayushmannk n @tahirakashyap and we are allllllllll kinds of wrong!!! @angadbedi @indiatiktok #stayhomestaysafe #couplecompatibility." Have a look:

Surprisingly, their video got more than 1,15,000 ‘likes’ within an hour and even Tahira reacted on the same as she wrote, "Hahahha nice."

Ayushmann and Tahira, on Sunday, shared their video which gained a lot of attention. The Vicky Donor actor sharing the video on Instagram wrote, "Who’s Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions @tahirakashyap."

Even Neha and Angad's video got attention but was trolled over her past controversy when she blasted a Roadies contestant who claimed to have hit his girlfriend after she cheated on him. She clarified her intention and said, "A guy talked about his partner who cheated on him (allegedly) and in retaliation, he hit her by his own admission. What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety."

On the personal front, Neha and Angad got married in May 2018 later which they welcomed their daughter Mehr in November 2019.

