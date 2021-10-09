Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi share first glimpse of their newborn son in new adorable video, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD BEDI Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi

Bollywood celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are brimming with happiness as they spend some quality family time. The actress gave birth to her son on October 3 and now the second time parents have shared with fans the first glimpse of the newborn. In the adorable baby video, shared by Angad on his verified Instagram account, the parents can be seen sitting on a couch with Neha holding the baby. The elated says how he finds the tiny little feet of the toddler adorable as Neha showers him with kisses.

As the actress lovingly plants a kiss on Angad's forehead, the actor goes on to show his newborn’s “nikke nikke paer”. Watch the adorable video here:

Also as the Bollywood couple welcomed their second bundle of joy, Angad posted a video of Neha just moments before she went for her surgery. In the video, a nervous Neha is seen preparing herself for the delivery. Before she enters the room for the surgery she gives Angad a hug. Watch video:

Angad posted a picture on Instagram posing with his wife Neha. Alongside the image, he wrote: "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well."

The couple have a daughter named Mehr, who was born in 2018.

"Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!!A Waheguru Mehr kare @nehadhupiathank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," Angad wrote.

Neha and Angad got married in a hush-hush affair in May 2018. It was in July 2021, the two announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post.