Image Source : TWITTER Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi finally reveal daughter Mehr's face, see first pictures

The first pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi daughter Mehr are finally out. While the proud parents have been sharing their angel's pictures on social media, they had never revealed her face until now. The little munchkin looked like a happy little soul as she posed with her parents. The pictures were shared by Angad's father Bishan Singh Bedi on Twitter. Neha and Angad welcomed their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi in November 2018.

Sharing an adorable family picture, the proud grandfather wrote, "MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!!

MEHR seems to approve of her presence in the dilapidated ‘Haveli’ of her Great GrandParents..Maybe the renovation of the Old Relic is around the corner..!! Thx Fellas for visiting my Birth Place..Guru MEHR Kareh..Love All Always..Hope U all left behind yur Youthful Energies..!! pic.twitter.com/LUUAiL5LxT — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2019

In another picture, Angad Bedi is seen posing with his darling daughter. Have a look the adorable photo:

Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr

Keeping Neha's pregnancy under the wraps for a while, the couple made the big announcement three months after their hush-hush wedding.

On the occasion of her 39th birthday, Neha Dhu[ia twinned with her baby girl and shared lovely pictures.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page