Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photos of son Ranbir playing cricket with Sachin Tendulkar. Seen yet?

Almost everyone wants the widespread of novel coronavirus to be over soon. In the wake of the same, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor shared pictures and a positive message on social media and wished for the sufferings to come to an end. The pictures were those of her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor along with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In the first photo, the Barfi actor was seen playing the game in the snow while in the other he is joined by the 'Master Blaster.'

Ranbir, in the photos, was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black loose pants with boots and sunglasses while Sachin was seen in a great sweater with black pants. Neetu Kapoor shared these pictures on the photo-sharing application Instagram with a caption that read, "Wish we had the power to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet." Have a look:

Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan agreed to her and commented 'Yup' on the picture.

Previously, she shared a video of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor performing yoga while in self-quarantine. She captioned the same, "Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!!"

Talking about Ranbir, he has currently moved-in with his girlfriend during the lockdown as per a viral video which showed the couple walking with the dogs in the building compound of their home.

Apart from this, they have even shot each other's part for the star-studded short film, Family. The film is in black-and-white and has been shot entirely in their own separate houses to avoid coronavirus infection.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

