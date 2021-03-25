Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with precious throwback video on his 11-month prayer meet day. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with precious throwback video on his 11-month prayer meet day

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, last year and left a void in people's hearts. It seems impossible to digest the fact and he is not with us. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York with wife-veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. Now, on Thursday, the day of his 11-month prayer meeting, the actress took to her social media to post a precious memory with late actor and remembered him. She shared a video from their trip where we see the senior actor happily crooning away a song from his film 1999 release, Aa Ab Laut Chalen as he enjoys the views there.

Posting the clip, Neetu wrote, "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC." Remembering the late actor, Anupam Kher said, "Fir teri kahani yaad aai."

Take a look:

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary. The actress dedicated a social media post to the late actor and remembered him through the scenes of the movies in which they starred together. Neetu shared a video on Instagram which comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years. Captioning the video, Neetu wrote: "Justtt" along with a heartbroken emoji. "Would have been our 41 years today," she added.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. Wife Neetu often takes to social media to express her pain of missing him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu will next be seen in her comeback film, Raj Mehta's comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.