Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on wedding anniversary: Would have been our 41 years today

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RISHIKAPOOR_OFFICIAL_FANPAGE Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on wedding anniversary

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 41st wedding anniversary today. The actress dedicated a social media post with her precious memories with late actor Rishi Kapoor and remembered him through the scenes of the movies in which they starred together. She shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on Friday. Neetu shared a video on Instagram which comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years.

Captioning the video, Neetu wrote: "Justtt" along with a heartbroken emoji. "Would have been our 41 years today," she added.

Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was quick to drop a red heart in the comments. The veteran actors, Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor, had tied the knot on January 22, 1980. The couple is parents to Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While Ranbir followed his parents and became an actor, Riddhima is a well-known jewellery designer.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. Wife Neetu often takes to social media to express her pain of missing him.

Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in her comeback film, Raj Mehta's comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. During the shoot of the film in Chandigarh, Neetu tested positive for COVID19 post which the shooting was stalled. Later, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had announced that Neetu has tested negative. "Thank you for all your good wishes and prayers. My mother has tested COVID negative today," Sahni wrote.

Neetu Kapoor last featured in 2013''s "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.