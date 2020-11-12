Neetu Kapoor remembers husband Rishi Kapoor as she is set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actor Neetu Kapoor is all set to return to work, almost seven months after the death of her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. On Thursday, she shared a picture with her co-actors from Jug Jug Jeeyo -- Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, as they left for the shoot. In her post she revealed that she missed her husband.

Neetu also thanked her kids ‘RnR’ -- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to start working again. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo.”

She further added, "P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture."

Reacting to the post actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “All the best. Good luck.” While Sonali Bendre said, “All the best! Sending lots of love.” Ekta Kapoor commented "Best wishes aunty."

The film is expected to begin shooting in Chandigarh. Backed by Dharma Productions, "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" will be directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing "Good Newwz" last year.

Sharing the photo on Instagram on Thursday evening, Anil Kapoor wrote: "And we are off."

Dharma Productions' official account also tweeted the group photograph of the actors and wrote: "Taking off to new beginnings with these bright smiles! #JugJuggJeeyo."

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukaemia for almost two years and had even received treatment for it in US.

(With inputs from IANS)

