Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor organise prayer meet for Rishi Kapoor at home. See photos

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30. The actor was laid to rest after two year battle with leukemia. At the funeral, while all his family members and close friends were present, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not join due to lockdown restrictions. She lives in Delhi. As she arrived in Mumbai on Saturday night, wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor organised a prayer meet for the actor at their home. A photo from the meet is doing rounds on the internet in which Ranbir and Neetu are seen getting clicked with Rishi Kapoor's picture.

The photo shows Ranbir donning a turban and a kurta, while the late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor dons a white suit. Check out the photo here-

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai last night along with her daughter Samaira and her in-law. The family traveled by road to be with Neetu and Ranbir during this tough time. While Riddhima could not attend father Rishi Kapoor's last rites, she joined the family via video conference. Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on the same day.

On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor wrote a heartbreaking farewell to the actor with a photo captioned it, "End of our story." The photo shows a smiling Rishi Kapoor enjoying his drink and celebrating life. Neetu Kapoor's post sent the fans into a meltdown. While many called the couple their favorite in Bollywood, many others wished strength for the actress during this hard time.

Daughter Riddhima has also shared a heartfelt farewell to her father through an Instagram post. Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned down a heartfelt post for her father Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, after the two year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

