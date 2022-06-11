Neetu Kapoor grooves to 'The Punjaabban song' with Riddhima, Manish Malhotra. Karan Johar goes...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra

Neetu Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and here's the proof! Ace designer Manish Malhotra shared a dance video of himself grooving to the hook step of 'The Punjaabban song' with Neetu and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and another designer Surily. Giving a dynamic performance, Neetu and Manish took the lead in front while Ridhima kept grooving to the tunes of the song from behind. The video has been dedicated to filmmaker Karan Johar who is backing the film under his banner.

Captioning the video, Malhotra wrote, "Karan this one's for You. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban... "Karan Johar instantly dropped a comment. He wrote "Fab" accompanied by heart and clap emojis. On the other hand, the lead actor in the film Varun Dhawan had a career-related suggestion for Manish. Varun took to the comments section of the video and wrote, "U shd have become a hero". Also, Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "coolesttt (heart and hug emoji)"

The Punjaabban song has been creating a lot of buzz on Instagram lately with many actors posting videos of them dancing to the tunes of it.

About Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also features Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Kohli. The film has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its inception. The team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote their film. In the film, Anil plays Neetu's husband.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year. After several delays due to COVID19, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on June 24, 2022. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.