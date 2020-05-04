Image Source : TWITTER Neetu Kapoor comments 'love you' on Alia Bhatt's tribute post for Rishi Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt stood by the Kapoors' side throughout and was even photographed video-calling Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was given permission to fly down from Delhi to Mumbai but could not reach on time for her father's last rites. The Raazi actress took to Instagram paying her tribute to the veteran actor and said, "“What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life…for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him…today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”.

Neetu Kapoor commented on the post and wrote, “Love you” with a heart emoji. To which, Alia replied "the most".

Neetu Kapoor on Alia Bhatt post

