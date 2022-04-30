Neetu Kapoor brought to tears on Dance Deewane as she remembers Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020

Neetu Kapoor got emotional as she penned a heartfelt note for her late husband and veteran star Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary. She took to her Instagram and shared a video clip from the sets of her reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, where a contestant shared that Rishi Kapoor had helped her husband and went on to dedicate a song to him. Hearing this, Neetu Kapoor broke down and replied, "Rishi ji nahi hai but mai roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dilaata hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath (Rishi ji is no longer here but every day i meet someone who reminds me of him. Everybody has a story with him)."

Neetu Kapoor's Instagram post

Along with the video, Neetu Kapoor also penned a heartfelt note which read, "Today is two years since rishi ji left us ... losing a partner of 45 years was difficult n painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied .. Movie n television helped me achieve that Rishi ji will always be remembered n will stay in everyone's heart forever."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram post

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared an adorable childhood picture with her 'Papa' on Instagram.

Fans reactions

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise left his fans with a void in their hearts that can never be fulfilled. They took to the comments section and showered the mother-daughter duo with love on their respective profiles. One of the fans wrote,"Always in our hearts, can’t believe it’s been two years." Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Missing him." Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Bhavna Pandey and other celebrities also sent their wishes.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Rishi married actor Neetu Singh, with who he had worked within several films, on January 22, 1980. They both share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

Rishi Kapoor death

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, after his two-year-long battle with leukemia (blood cancer).