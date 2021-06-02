Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya become proud parents to a baby boy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETIMOHAN18 Neeti Mohan-Nihaar become proud parents to a baby boy

Baby Pandya is here! It is celebration time for Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya as they become proud parents to a baby boy. The doting father Nihaar announced the arrival of 'little baby'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nihaar wrote "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine."

Thanking God, doctors and their near and dear ones, he added "Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' ..With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All... Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Reacting to the news, excited maasi Mukti Mohan said, "Soooooo sooooo sooooooo happy. Congratulations to the newly born Mummy papa and to the entire family. I have never felt like this before. I am a maasi. yay, we are ready to spoil you Lil one. Be ready to party with maasis."

On February 15, 2021, Neeti had shared her pregnancy announcement with her Instagram family. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.