Neena Gupta remembers director Shankar Nag, shares unseen photo from Utsav days

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA_GUPTA Neena Gupta shares unseen photo from Utsav days

It's a Throwback Thursday for veteran actress Neena Gupta. Taking to Instagram, she shares an old picture from the sets of her film Utsav. The picture shows the actress with Kannada actor Shankar Nag on the sets of their television show. These days, Neena has been sharing many throwback memories from her old films and shoot sets. Remembering Shankar Nag, Neena says, "A still from a beautiful film utsav with shankar nag miss you so much shankar bohat jaldi chod gaye tum hamen."

Fans are delighted to have a walk down memory lane with Neena Gupta's post. A fan remembers Shankar Nag and says, "For anyone who doesn’t know/remember Shankar Nag he was the director of Malgudi Days and also an actor par excellence. We have not had one like him since in the Kannada industry." Another comments, "Shankar Nag was way ahead of his time. A creative genius. His death was a huge loss for Indian cinema. "

Shankar Nag was a gem of the Kannada Film Industry. He passed away in 1990 at the young age of 35. He died in a tragic car crash during the pre-production work for one of his films.

On a related note, Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiographical book "Sach Kahun Toh". The autobiography is an honest tell-all tale about Neena's life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The actress even visited lyricist Gulzar to present him with his book. However, she was brutally trolled for her choice of clothes.

Users trolled her for wearing a co-ord set. One of them wrote, “Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai.” Another mentioned the evils of ‘Western’ culture, and wrote, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam.”

In an interview to ET Times, Neena spoke about these abrasive comments and said that she failed to understand trolling. “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?”

She doesn’t think it’s worth giving much attention to the haters. “Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?” She asked.

On the work front, Neena Gupta, who was seen in the OTT-released film "Sardar Ka Grandson", will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83" and Rensil D'Silva's thriller "Dial 100".