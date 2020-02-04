Neena Gupta looks ravishing in red-hot saree for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan promotions

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neena Gupta looks ravishing in red-hot saree

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has time and again proved that age is just a number. Even though the actress is in her 60s, she never shies away from experimenting with her style statements and beautifully flaunts the trends of the millennial. Currently, she is busy promoting her next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with co-star Gajraj Rao and giving us fashion goals. On Tuesday, she shared a picture in a red-hot saree and left her fans mesmerized.

Neena Gupta shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram and wrote, “Intzar aur abhi” The actress looked like a dream in her sleeveless designer blouse and saree. She shared another photo with her co-star Gajraj Rao in which they are seen giving a ‘fake candid’ and wrote, “Wo jidhar dekh rahe hein” Check out the photos here-

Earlier, Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to ‘reduce’ her age online. Neena, who is 60, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of her new haircut. In the image, Neena is seen sporting a sleek bob with gold highlights. Giving a funny caption to the image, Neena wrote: "Google walo ab toh meri umar kam karke likh do (Google atleast now reduce my age)! Thank you @kantamotwani for the haircut."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a follow-up of Ayushmann Khurrana's 2017 hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film casts Ayushmann and Jitendra as gay lovers. It also stars Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled to release on February 21.

