Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao's Don't Be Shy challenge video is unmissable

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhai Ho' parents, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao are the latest celebrities to take up the 'Don't Be Shy Again' challenge

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2019 18:59 IST
ayushmann khurrana neena gupta
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao take up Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Don't Be Shy Again' Challenge

Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Don't Be Shy Again’ challenge is the latest hot trend in Bollywood. Now, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao who played Ayushmann's parent in last year's superhit Badhai Ho, have taken up the challenge. Neena Gupta shared a video on her Instagram where the duo can be seen performing the hook step of Don't by Shy Again from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Bala.

Sharing the video she wrote, "Dont need you, i can touch my body @gajrajrao Yeh lo #DontBeShyChallenge @sanyamalhotra_ All the best for #Bala @ayushmannk @yamigautam @bhumipednekar."

Neena challenged her Badhai Ho co-actor Sanya Malhotra to take up this challenge. Ayushmann was too impressed with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's performance.

India Tv - ayushmann khurrana

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Ayushmann Khurrana's reaction on Neena Gupta's Don't Be Shy Again challenge video

Ayushmann will soon be teaming up with Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao for Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Earlier, Actors Varun Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurrana took up Ayushmann's challenge to post a video performing on Don't Be Shy Again's hook step. Have a look

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam is finally set to release on November 8 after multiple release date changes. Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a man who is dealing with the problem of pre-mature balding. Ayushmann Khurrana has been on a roll in 2019, after the success of Article 15, Dream Girl, the actor is now ready to entertain the audience with Bala.

