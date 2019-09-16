Neena Gupta bags Best Actress award at film fest in Boston

Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta has bagged the Best Actress award at Indian International Film Festival of Boston (IFFB) for her film "The Last Color".

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 20:36 IST
New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2019 20:36 IST
After "Badhaai Ho", it seems veteran actress is on winning streak. She recently won the Best Actress award at Indian International Film Festival of Boston (IFFB) for "The Last Color". "The Last Color", which deals with taboo surrounding widows in India, is directed by renowned chef Vikas Khanna.

Sharing the news among his followers, Vikas took to Instagram and wrote: "Super proud of our big victory at IIFFB 2019, BOSTON ... Best Feature Film - 'The Last Color'. Best Actress - Neena Gupta."

Have a look:

The film is now all set for its Chicago Premiere on September 20. Neena will be next seen in "Panga" and "Sooryavanshi".

