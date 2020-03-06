Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neelam Upadhyaya reacts to engagement rumours with Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra has made it to the headlines yet again for his relationship status. Siddharth attended a recent beauty pageant with South actress Neelam Upadhyaya and broke the internet with their photos. While mother Madhu Chopra also attended the event, the couple took away all the limelight as netizens thought that the two have got engaged.

Soon after the photos of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya surfaced the internet, fans went into a tizzy. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani even shared the photos by calling Neelam, Siddharth’s fiancée. The rumours made more noise also because fans spotted a ring on Neelam’s hand However, she clarified in the comments section that the ring on her finger was not an engagement ring. “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,” she wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Last year as well, Siddharth Chopra was spotted with Neelam when she came as his plus-one to the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The duo even wore colour-coordinated outfits. On Friday, Siddharth and Neelam also attended Isha Ambani Piramal’s Holi party together. They accompanied Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to the bash.

For the unversed, Neelam is a south actress who rose to fame after her debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also worked in films like Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. On the other hand, Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar. The couple had a grand engagement ceremony for which Priyanka and Nick also flew down to India in February last year. However, the relationship couldn’t work out and they called off the April wedding at the last minute.

