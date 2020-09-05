NCB may summon Rhea Chakraborty after remanding Showik, Miranda; agency looking for 'big fish'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA NCB may summon Rhea to question in drugs case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty may be summoned tomorrow for questioning by the Narcotics Drug Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rhea's brother Showik was arrested yesterday by the Narcotics probe agency over drug charges post a morning raid at their Mumbai residence. Showik Chakraborty will be the custody of the NCB till September 9. He will be confronted with his sister over the drug abuse allegations, the officials in the probe agency said today. He has been accused of peddling drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI that are probing the case. While the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial fraud allegations, the CBI took over the case last month from Mumbai Police after a Supreme Court order.

WHAT IS THE RHEA DRUGS WHATSAPP CHAT

The drug investigation began after WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed an alleged conversation about procuring drugs between her and a contact saved as "Miranda Sushi" - believed to be Samuel Miranda, who is Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager who was also arrested by the NCB yesterday.

The NCB began its probe into the case with the seizure of 158 gm of cannabis on August 28. Seven people have arrested so far in the case, including Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. Alleged drug dealer Zaid Vilatra, who was arrested on Wednesday, reportedly supplied cannabis to Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, both were introduced by Basit Parihar.

Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview, said she had "never consumed drugs in her life" and claimed she had tried to stop Sushant Singh Rajput from consuming marijuana. Rhea Chakraborty, her family and others are being over Sushant Singh Rajput's family's allegations that she mentally harassed the actor and had a role in his death.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s death, an official said here on Saturday.

DRUGS CASE: BIGGER PICTURE

NCB official said the agency was looking for a "big fish" in the case. The NCB is probing the drug angle in Rajput''s death case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea, girlfriend of Rajput, is the main accused in the late actor's death case. Speaking to reporters outside the NCB''s Ballard Estate office here in south Mumbai, the official said that arrested accused will be confronted with each other to get clarity on roles played by them.

"We have obtained the remand custody (of accused Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda). We will confront all the arrested accused with each other to get clarity on their roles," he said.

If any new name crops up during investigation, the NCB will summon that person to join the probe, he said. (WITH PTI INPUTS)

SUSHANT CASE: LIVE UPDATES

