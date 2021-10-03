Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNIELSHETTY NCB raids Mumbai cruise: Suniel Shetty urges people to wait until reports come out

Eight people including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were detained following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allegedly in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday night. Actor Suniel Shetty has urged people to wait for the truth to come out. "When a raid is conducted at a place, many people are taken into custody. We assume that a particular boy must have consumed it (drugs). The process is on. Let's give that child a breather. Let real reports come out," Suniel said.

In a conversation with ANI, NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from the detainees. "The proceedings were already taking place. We are constantly gathering intelligence. We took action once the inputs that we received were confirmed.

Wherever information is received, action will be taken and it does not matter with whom there is a connection. Our aim is a drug-free India," Pradhan said. According to the NCB sources, drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered from the party.

For those unversed, the NCB swooped onto the raid party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained around eight persons including Aryan Khan. The operation followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Other names that came up were those of Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra.

NCB Chief S N Pradhan said that further action will be taken based on whatever inputs are received from these people. "Action was taken only after the input was confirmed. When we received input that drugs are being carried and are going to be used, then we conducted raids," he added

The NCB Chief said, "It is not the job of NCB to find out from which industry and who are joining. Who is the son of an industrialist, who is the son of a film star, this is not our work. Our job is to take action on an equal scale and we are taking action on the same scale and this action will continue in the future also. Whoever is found involved in this network, irrespective of the industry they belong to, we will take action."

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs. Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage. A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

