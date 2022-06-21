Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/WIKKI Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are honeymooning in Thailand and we can't keep our eyes off their romantic photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently enjoying their marital bliss. The proof of the same is the fact that they've headed to Thailand for their honeymoon. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the director treated fans with their romantic pictures from the beautiful place. In the same, the couple could be seen lost in each other. On one hand, where Nayanthara wore a beautiful yellow dress with her messy bun, Vignesh on the other, opted for a casual black t-shirt and olive green pants. In the other pictures, the actress can be seen posing solo. Alongside in the caption, Vignesh wrote, "In #Thailand with my Thaaram."

As soon as Vignesh shared the post, his followers went crazy after looking at their lovable pictures. The comment section got filled with a number of good wishes and praises. A person wrote, "Wikki clicks are the best," while another one commented, "Awwww you both!!!! Adors." Many even dropped heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Have a look:

Apart from this, Vignesh even posted some pictures from their wedding and thanked their wedding organizers. In the caption, he wrote, "@shaadisquad Thank you sooo much for the all the dreamy , memorable , surreal moments u guys put together for our wedding ! :) Tina , Anisha & team ! U guys were super sweet to us all the time ! The last minute changes The final minute twists and turns U guys made sure everything is perfect for us for the most special day of our lives ! Thank you soo much and don’t forget to call me for all your abroad weddings !! Godbless you guys."

For those unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place on June 9 in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Their wedding was attended by celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Ajith, Atlee and others.

After their wedding, the lovebirds announced their new beginning on their respective social media handles with loveable pictures. On one hand where Vignesh wrote, "On a scale of 10 …She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace :) jus married #Nayanthara."

Alongside other set of photos, he wrote, "Am Married Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey !Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !"

While have a look at Nayanthara's posts:

On the work front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi and Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran. She recently turned producer along with her husband Vignesh.