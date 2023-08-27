Nayanthara-Vignesh celebrate their first Onam with sons Uyir and Ulagam, see pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH Nayanthara and Vignesh's first Onam with sons

Tamil star Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Onam with twin sons Uyir and Ulagam on Sunday. The filmmaker treated fans by sharing adorable photos of the celebration on his social media handle.

Taking it to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan first dropped pictures featuring Uyir and Ulagam. The kids can be seen wearing mundus as Nayanthara and Shivan feed them the food served on banana leaves. In the second series of pictures, Shivan can be seen planting a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead.

Sharing the pictures of the kids, the filmmaker wrote, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam #GodBless As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM." In the second string of photos, he wrote, "In our very simple, beautiful life ! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ONAM festivities begin here. with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss. wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Chennai. The couple welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulagan through surrogacy four months after the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan too attended their marriage ceremony in Chennai.

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the film will also star Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is slated for its theatrical release worldwide on September 7.

