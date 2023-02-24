Nayanthara to quit acting and take care of her twin sons? Here's what we know about Jawan actress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nayanthara

Nayanthara is planning to quit acting, a new report claimed. The actress, who has worked across various languages in her career of almost two decades is planning to shift gears from acting career to her sons and her production house with Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara welcomed her twins, Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy with her director-husband Vignesh last October. For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh co-own Rowdy Pictures.

According to certain media reports, Nayanthara is planning to shift her focus from acting to parenting, and her production house with Vignesh. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actress or production house.

Nayanthara's famous films and Bollywood debut

The actor made her debut in 2003 with Malayalam film “Manassinakkare”. Over the years, she ventured into other movie industries -- Tamil with “Ayya” (2005), Telugu with “Lakshmi” (2006) and Kannada with “Super” (2010). This year, she will making foray in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India movie “Jawan”.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989. The film seems to be laced with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema.

Nanayanthara as producer

Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021 and have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as “Koozhangal”, “Netrikann” and “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal” among others. "My only thing is to try and make good films, whether it is us producing or buying the film or me acting in a film. We want good films to reach the audience. For me, it is always about providing good content and making decent films," Nayanthara had said.

What's next for Nayanthara

The actress has a stellar line-up of releases. One of the biggest movies she has this year is Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. Also, she has Lady Superstar 75, which is being directed by Nilesh Krishna and Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu with Fahadh Faasil and AK 62 with Ajith Kumar, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara has also reportedly signed Puri Jagannadh’s Auto Jaani. She will be seen in the wedding film, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which will give fans a closer look at her wedding with Vignesh.

