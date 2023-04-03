Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAYANTHARA.KURIAN Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam

South actress Nayanthara and her twin sons have been in the headlines since their birth via surrogacy. While the actress had already revealed their names, now she has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys. During an award function in Chennai, Nayanthara spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."

It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

Soon after the birth of their twin sons, Nayanthara and Vignesh were surrounded by controversy. There were speculations that the couple had violated surrogacy laws prevalent in the country. The health department had also constituted a four-member panel to investigate the process of their surrogacy. Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian informed the media that the hospital administration will face legal action.

Later, Nayanthara and Vignesh heaved a sign of relief as the committee constituted by the state health department found that it was the hospital that had violated the law and that the ART department of the hospital had erred by not properly maintaining the documents regarding the surrogacy procedures of the couple.

