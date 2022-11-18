Nayanthara Birthday: Vignesh Shivan's on-set romance with actress to secret wedding & twin kids

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAYANTHARA Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the much-loved couple are currently embarrassing parenthood. The actor and filmmaker registered their marriage six years back, on March 11, 2016, and made it official with a grand function in June, this year. The two welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. The filmmaker took to his verified social media account to post a photo of them. Also, he introduced their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam to his followers. But do you know, when Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan FIRST met and promised each other a 'forever'?

Nayanthara-Vignesh's 'love at first sight'

The power couple from the South film industry met on the sets of the 2015 Tamil film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Vignesh was directing the film and Nayanthara was the leading lady. They formed a strong bond during the filming. Soon, they started making public appearances and it was evident that they had fallen hard and fast for each other.

The relationship is made official in 2017

In 2017, Vignesh and Nayanthara made their first official appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore. During this, Vignesh received the Best Director trophy and announced Nayathara's name from the stage. He also called her the 'best human being'. In the end, he thanked her for coming to the script reading and falling in love with him. Immediately after this, Nayanthara received the Best Actress award and she thanked Vignesh for believing in her.

Hush-hush engagement

After publicly declaring their love, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been inseparable. Their cute moments on social media are loved by fans. Reportedly, they got engaged in March 2021. She posed for a picture with a ring on her finger and later confirmed that she was taken.

Later, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale (Netflix)

A teaser of the documentary chronicling Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s magical love story and the dreamy wedding was released by Netflix recently. Helmed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and produced by The Rowdy Pictures, the teaser shows the preparation behind the Nayanthara's star-studded wedding that took place earlier this year as well as some awwdorable behind-the-scenes glimpses of her love story.

Along with this, the makers issued an official statement about Nayanthara's project. "This story is more than just a fairy tale wedding. The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding - it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can’t wait for fans to take a sneak peak into this story," they said.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Welcome Twins

Nayanthara-Vignesh welcomed their twin boys on October 9, this year. Later, Shivan shared pictures of the feet of the newborns while making the announcement. His caption read, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers,our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of two blessed babies for us."

Latest Entertainment News