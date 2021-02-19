Image Source : TWITTER/@JOGIRAMOVIE Nawazuddin Siddiqui to start shoot of 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' on Feb 25

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to start shooting for his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra! Shoot of the Kushan Nandy film co-starring Neha Sharma begins on February 25. The film is to be shot in Barabanki town near Lucknow. This will be followed by schedules in Lucknow, Rahimabad and Benaras.

"Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is a quirky romantic comedy about an unlikely couple and a host of unusual characters. We begin our start to finish schedule with all of them, from the end of this month, and go on right until the middle of April. It's exciting to work with Nawaz once again and create something diametrically opposite of what we did last time," said Nandy, who has earlier directed Siddiqui in the 2017 release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

"This is a special film for Nawaz and me because the wait owing to Covid lockdown seemed endless. I am so glad that finally we are going to be on the sets and begin shooting. I am looking forward to working with Neha and exploring her inherent goofiness and fun vibe," the director added.

The film also features Sanjay Mishra and Mimoh Chakraborty.

Apart from Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawazuddin has multiple releases in the pipeline this year. He will be seen in No Land's Man and Sejal Shah's untitled next. In 2020, the actor had two acclaimed performances, in releases the OTT-released films "Raat Akeli Hai" and "Serious Men".