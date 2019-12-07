Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama dies at 26 after battling with breast cancer: Reports

Image Source : TWITTER Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama dies at 26 after battling with breast cancer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama Tamshi Siddiqui breathed her last at a Pune hospital after battling with breast cancer for eight years, latest reports suggest. According to the reports, Syama’s death was confirmed by the Nawaz’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui who said that Nawazudin Siddiqui was in the US when she died. Her funeral will take place at his ancestral village Budhana in Uttar Pradesh and it will reportedly take place on Sunday, as per reports in Desimartini.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted about his sister in 2018 talking about her battle with cancer. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand against all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem," he had written.