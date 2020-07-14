Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAWAZUDDIN._S Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses him of being unfaithful

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of being unfaithful amid their ongoing divorce. Aaliya, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said her husband Nawazuddin used to have women over when she was expecting their first child. She said that most of the information about the actor’s alleged infidelity came from his brother, Shamas.

She said, “I remember it very clearly that even when we were dating and were about to get married, he was already in a relationship with someone else. We used to fight a lot before and after marriage as well. When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

"Shamas gave the phone bills to me. He used to talk to girls for three-four years. I have stayed with him for six years and he didn’t have the emotion even when I was going through my first delivery. These were the small reasons why I decided to leave him. After delivery when I came home, I’m told that there are girls who have stayed at my place when I wasn’t there. I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, ‘chhat pe dekh ke aao tum (check the roof)’. I couldn’t tell Nawaz that Shamas told me all this. But we would keep fighting, "Aaliya Siddiqui was quoted as saying to the entertainment portal.

Aaliya had served Nawazuddin Siddiqui divorce papers via email and WhatsApp in May, after a decade of marriage. She has also accused his family, especially brother Shamas, of emotional and physical abuse. She said that she has been disrespected in the marriage, and her image has been maligned by the family. Shamas has refused to comment on the matter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya got married in the year 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. This is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second marriage. He was earlier married to Sheeba. However, the two soon got divorced.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage