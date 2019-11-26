Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia bags Best Drama Series at Emmys 2019, no wins for Lust Stories, Sacred Games

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia bags Best Drama Series at Emmys 2019, no wins for Lust Stories, Sacred Games

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a heartfelt post after the Emmys 2019 and wrote, “It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy"

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2019 13:00 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia bags Best Drama Series at Emmys 2019
Image Source : TWITTER

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia bags Best Drama Series at Emmys 2019

The 47th Emmy Awards red carpet was a sight to behold with the Indian celebrities making their debut at the most celebrated event. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap along with their star cast arrived at the Emmys 2019 with their masterpieces Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix. While they failed to bag the award, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made India proud yet again as his show McMafia won the Best Drama Series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a heartfelt post after the Emmys 2019 and wrote, “It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in NewYork with one of my favourite Director James Watkins for our work #McMafia” he also congratulated the whole team of the show and shared photos with his director. 

For the unversed, Lust Stories was also nominated in The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category and Sacred Games was up for Best Drama Series.

Not just Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte and Kraan Johat also shared some special moments from the awards night. Radhika took to Instagram to share pictures of the entire team of Lust Stories and Sacred Games and said, "ll of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto."

View this post on Instagram

All of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on

Karan Johar had a fan moment when he got clicked with the directors of most popular TV series Game Of Thrones. He wrote, "Headed to the International Emmys #iemmys in @dolcegabbana Styled by @nikitajaisinghani !!!"

 

Also read:

International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and others light up the red carpet

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News