Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s McMafia bags Best Drama Series at Emmys 2019, no wins for Lust Stories, Sacred Games

The 47th Emmy Awards red carpet was a sight to behold with the Indian celebrities making their debut at the most celebrated event. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap along with their star cast arrived at the Emmys 2019 with their masterpieces Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix. While they failed to bag the award, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made India proud yet again as his show McMafia won the Best Drama Series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared a heartfelt post after the Emmys 2019 and wrote, “It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in NewYork with one of my favourite Director James Watkins for our work #McMafia” he also congratulated the whole team of the show and shared photos with his director.

For the unversed, Lust Stories was also nominated in The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category and Sacred Games was up for Best Drama Series.

Not just Nawazuddin, Radhika Apte and Kraan Johat also shared some special moments from the awards night. Radhika took to Instagram to share pictures of the entire team of Lust Stories and Sacred Games and said, "ll of us, lust stories and sacred games! @iemmys @netflix_in photographed by @jasonkimphoto."

Karan Johar had a fan moment when he got clicked with the directors of most popular TV series Game Of Thrones. He wrote, "Headed to the International Emmys #iemmys in @dolcegabbana Styled by @nikitajaisinghani !!!"

Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019

