Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a bio bubble for London shoot of 'Sangeen'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently shooting for the upcoming film Sangeen in London, and he is adapting to life in a bio bubble owing to the ongoing pandemic. The actor revealed that this is the first time he is shooting in London. Although he wants to, but he cannot visit the different places around due to COVID pandemic. The film is directed by Jaydeep Chopra and it features Elnaaz Norouzi, too.

Talking about shooting in London, Nawazuddin said "This is the first time that I am shooting in London and I cannot visit the different places around this beautiful city. I understand the present situation and the conditions that we are shooting in, and am adhering to the necessary norms. I respect everyone who is fighting hard against this pandemic. The entire unit is working hard and we hope to wrap up the schedule in time."

The cast and crew have been working long hours to finish the outdoor schedule as early as possible. Elnaaz, who earlier appeared in the web series Sacred Games, said: "working for long hours has never been an issue. I really appreciate the entire crew of 'Sangeen' for making even long working hours so much fun."

Nawazuddin has multiple releases in the pipeline this year. He will be seen in Jogira Sa Ra Ra, No Land's Man and Sejal Shah's untitled next. In 2020, the actor had two acclaimed performances, in releases the OTT-released films "Raat Akeli Hai" and "Serious Men".

(With IANS Inputs)