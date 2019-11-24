Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Nawazuddin Siddiqui honoured with Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award in Singapore, shares pics

New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2019 14:04 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Image Source : TWITTER

 Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for his Netflix’s Emmy-nominated original series Sacred Games. The actor received the award from a business tycoon from Beijing, Charles Ho.

Nawazuddin, who attended the festival with director Anurag Kashyap, expressed gratitude for receiving the honour on his social media handle. “It’s an absolute honour to be felicitated by the prestigious #LesleyHoAsianFilmTalentAward at ‘Singapore International Film Festival’ (@SGIFF) for contributing towards International cinema with #SacredGames by the charming Mr Charles Ho #Gratitude #Humbled,” he tweeted.

 It’s an absolute honour to be felicitated by the prestigious #LesleyHoAsianFilmTalentAward at 'Singapore International Film Festival' (@SGIFF) for contributing towards International cinema with #SacredGames by the charming Mr. Charles Ho#Gratitude #Humbled

The 30th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) commenced on November 21. It is set to conclude on December 8. Besides the ceremony, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival. Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.

