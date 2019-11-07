Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be awarded at Singapore International Film Festival for his role in Sacred Games

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be awarded at Singapore International Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been garnering much praise and accolades for his role in the Netflix web series Sacred Games ever since he first appeared as Gaitonde on the internet. While fans are already head over heel in love with his character, now he will be honoured by Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival (SIFF) as well. The actor is being awarded for on November 23.

The Singapore Film Festival will commence on November 21st and it will be its 30th edition. The festival will close on December 8th. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will not just be honoured at the prestigious film festival but will also be holding a conversation session

This is not the first time that Nawazuddin has been honoured at International Film Festivals for his. Earlier, he received Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival. Expressing his gratitude for the award, the actor took to social media and wrote, “Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw the Counsel General of Wales UK and Cardiff International Film Festival for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film stars Athiya Shetty opposite him and will hit the screens on November 15. He also has brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directorial Bole Chudiyan in the pipeline. The film has Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.

Motichoor Chaknachoor | Official Trailer

