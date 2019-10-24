Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured at international film festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured at international film festival

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be awarded at the Cardiff International Film Festival 2019 for his contribution to the world of cinema.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 6:26 IST
Representative News Image

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to be honoured at international film festival

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be honoured at the upcoming Cardiff International Film Festival 2019 for his contribution to the world of cinema.

Nawazuddin will be feted with the Golden Dragon Award at the fest, which will be held from October 24 to 27 at Cardiff Bay, Wales. He will get the award on the final day of the fest.

"I am very excited to be part of Cardiff International Film Festival and look forward to attending the festival," Nawazuddin said.

Starting off with bit roles in films such as "Sarfarosh" and "Shool", Nawazuddin made his mark in Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs Of Wasseypur" films in 2012. Over the years, he has carved his space with his performances in "The Lunchbox", "Liar's Dice", "Badlapur", "Manjhi: The Mountain Man", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Mom" and the web series "Sacred Games".

"Nawaz is our special guest," said Rahil Abbas, founder at the Cardiff International Film Festival (CIFF).

The festival was created in 2016 by Abbas, along with Andrea Moignard and Cheryl Ingram. The festival jury and supporters include Anurag Kashyap, Florence Aiyisi, John Altman, Joe Ferrera, Keith Williams, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Norman J Warren, Kimberley Nixon, Jonny Owen, Maria Pride, Kai Owen and Matthew Rhys.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySiddharth Shukla’s co-star accuses him of sexual harassment Next StorySalman Khan: Radhe will be a 'baap' in the cop action genre  