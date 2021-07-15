Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA NAVELI NANDA Navya Naveli Nanda shares glimpse of her home with new pics; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. On Thursday, the young entrepreneur took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her house. Sharing a bunch of pictures Navya also revealed that the pictures were clicked by celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. She can be seen posing in a crisp white shirt and blue denim.

She captioned the post, "at home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai" followed by a bunch of person bowing emojis.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Navya can be seen sitting on a striped sofa as she gave different poses. She kept her hair loose parting it in the middle with a little make-up.

Soon after her post, Navya's friends and many celebrities bombarded the comments section. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, "You clean up well." Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented with, "Wowww." Athiya Shetty termed Navya's new series of pictures as her "favourite series" in the comments section, while Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Recently, Navya shared a few beautiful pictures of herself enjoying the sunset on the terrace.

The starkid has no plans of joining Bollywood as an actress. Her mother Shweta Bachchan had revealed in an interaction that Navya doesn't want to be an actress and likes to stay away from showbiz.

After her graduation last year, Navya started her own business. She launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss about all their health issues. She started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. About the initiative, one of the posts read, "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!⁣"