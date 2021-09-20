Navya Naveli Nanda shares cute pic with nani Jaya Bachchan, netizens question her about silver chairs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAVYANANDA Navya Naveli Nanda shares cute pic with nani Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a social media sensations. She is very active on Instagram and keeps giving fans a sneak peek into her personal life. On Monday, the star kid shared a cute photo with her Nani Jaya Bachchan and broke the internet. The picture went viral in no time. The photo shows Navya and Jaya giving each other a tight hug while posing for the camera. Navya simply captioned the picture, "Nani."

While fans were in awe of the duo, they couldn't help focus on the silver chair in the backdrop. Netizens asked Navya if the chairs were made of silver. One user commented, "Piche wali table silver plated hai kya (Is the table behind you silver-plated)." Others also reacted to Jaya-Navya's photo and said that they look cute together.

After her graduation last year, Navya started her own business. She launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss about all their health issues. She started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. About the initiative, one of the posts read, "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!⁣"

While fans have been asking Navya to join the movies like the Bachchans, her mother Shweta Bachchan had revealed in an interaction that Navya doesn't want to be an actress and likes to stay away from showbiz.