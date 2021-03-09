Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANANDA,MEEZAANJ Navya Naveli Nanda's dreamy birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Meezaan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda keeps making headlines for her dating rumours with Javed Jaaferi's son Meezaan. The star kid on Tuesday took to his Instagram to wish his rumoured boyfriend on his birthday by sharing a dreamy picture. She shared a photo of Meezaan amid a dreamy background and wrote, "Happy birthday @meezaanj." The picture shows Meezaan looking away from the camera while standing in, what appears to be an art gallery, during the light show.

Meezaan reshared the post on his Instagram stories and dropped a heart for Navya's birthday wish. Check out-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANANDA Navya Naveli Nanda's dreamy birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Meezaan

Meezaan and Navya have never confirmed their relationship but have always been tagged together after pictures of them went viral on the internet. They have always been appreciative of each other's work as well. Last year, when Navya turned an entrepreneur post her graduation, Meezaan had encouraged her and congratulated her for the new venture.

The star kid had launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. To this, Meezaan had said, "Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda." Abhishek Bachchan and mother Shweta had also congratulated Navya on same.

Recently, when Jaaved Jaaferi was asked about son Meezaan dating Navya, he said that they are just 'good friends' who have known each other from their school days. In an interview with The Times of India, Jaaved said, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school."

He added, "They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezaan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

While Navya has no plans of joining Bollywood as an actress, Meezaan made his acting debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Malaal. The film is a remake of the Tamil film 7G Rainbow Colony. He will be next seen in Hungama 2 with Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.