Navya Naveli Nanda lauds Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press conference

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is making heads turn each day with her social media presence. On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam's press conference. Navya lauded Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism that exists every day.'

In the video, Nirmala Sitharaman can be seen infuriated when a man did not allow a female journalist to ask more than two questions. She can be heard saying that why he did not stop the male journalists who asked more than one question. She said, "Why did you say only to her? You didn't stop the guys."

Sharing the video Navya wrote, "Yaaaaaas. More people in power calling out the sexism that exists every day."

This is not the first time Navya raised her voice for women's empowerment. Earlier, In an Instagram live, she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

"When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men," Navya said.

She also said, "So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner."

Navya Naveli Nanda advocates women's empowerment in India. She also launched Project Naveli, an initiative for women's welfare and protecting their rights. She is also a co-founder of Aara Health, an organization dedicated to women to discuss their health issues.