Natural Star Nani makes a striking entrance into the Hindi cinema on the festive occasion of Holi

South Indian actor Nani, popularly known as the "Natural Star," made his first-ever live appearance in Mumbai, India, at a massive event celebrating the festival of colours, Holi. Fans from all over Mumbai and neighbouring areas gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite star, and Nani who was there to promote his upcoming film Dasara did not disappoint.

The crowd went wild as Nani appeared on stage, and the energy in the air was electric. During the event, the actor presented a treat to all the fans at the venue by revealing Dasara’s poster and its teaser. Both of which received a roaring appreciation from the crowd. The superstar didn’t stop there, he even gave the audience an exclusive sneak peek of a song from his upcoming film which the fans couldn’t stop hooting for. The actor was moved by the fans' love and enthusiasm towards him.

The actor expressed his excitement and gratitude saying, "I am truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming love and support that audience have shown me here in Mumbai. It's a pleasure to celebrate Holi with them and to witness their love and enthusiasm firsthand. I'm excited about the release of Dasara on 30th of March, and I can't wait to see how you all react to it. Speaking of which, I would like to say that Dasara is an Indian film. Not northern or southern, just like Bahubali or Pathaan, Dasara is an Indian movie and I hope you give it your full love and support. I can’t wait to see your reactions to the film on the 30th of March''

The excitement in the air was still palpable as Nani wrapped up his appearance and bid farewell to his fans. The event was a reminder of the magic that can happen when a talented actor and his devoted fans come together to celebrate their shared love of cinema.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Nani's upcoming film, Dasara, which is a pan-India movie releasing on the 30th of March. Nani's natural charisma and effortless acting style have won him a legion of fans, and it's clear that his star power is only growing.

Dasara is a Santosh Narayan Musical Written and Directed by Srikanth Odela & Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. D.O.P Sathyan Sooryan ISC. Editor Navin Nooli. Production Designer Avinash Kolla. Starring Natural Star Nani.

